The Amery wrestling team rolled to the Barron Invitational title Dec. 10 thanks to six first place finishes.
The Warriors finished with 137 points compared to Hayward’s 112. Lakeland Union placed third with 109.
Koy Hopke recorded six pins at 220 pounds to take the 220-pound title. Hopke is now 13-0 on the year. In his semifinal match, he defeated Barron’s Wyatt Weise in nine seconds The first-place match was a 54-second pin over Lakeland Union’s Landon Saglin.
Grant Cook (12-0) used five pins to take the 195-pound title. The final match was in 2:57 over Lakeland Union’s Leonard Chosa. His shortest match was in 40 seconds over Somerset’s Domonic Wukawitz.
Wyatt Ingham (12-0) also used five pins to earn the 182-pound title. The final match was in 2:43 over Osceola’s Tanner Viebrock, while the shortest match was in 43 seconds over Hayward’s Joe Fromel.
Lane Anderson (11-1) also had five pins to win the 120-pound title. The final match was in 4:54 over Osceola’s Talon Berg, while the shortest match was in 73 seconds over Somerset’s Donivan Khamsivone.
Brendan Burke (11-0) used three pins and a technical fall at 113 pounds to win the title. The first-place match was a 20-5 technical fall over Osceola’s Logan Meyer. The shortest match was in 1:49 over Clear Lake’s Caiden Candler.
Antonio Sowell (9-3) had three pins and a technical fall at 106 pounds to win the title. The final match was a 16-0 technical fall over Hayward’s Carter Roach while the shortest pin was in 39 seconds over Unity’s Jackson Fox.
Bradyn Penard was fourth at 145 pounds as he won his first two matches but lost his last three. Maverick Goulet took fifth at 160 as he went 3-2. Connor Stoeklen was seventh at 120 pounds. Matthew Johnson finished eighth at 285 pounds.
Amery 54, Prescott 18
The Warriors used five forfeits to cruise to the Dec. 8 conference win.
Hunter Beese (138) won via a pin in 48 seconds over Cole Platson. Wyatt Ingham pinned Quinn Glasby in 29 seconds at 182 pounds. Bradyn Penard pinned Steven Atherton at 3:04 at 145 pounds.
Forfeits were via Brendan Burke at 113 pounds, Lane Anderson at 120 pounds, Grant Cook at 195 pounds, Koy Hopke at 220 pounds and Matthew Johnson at 285 pounds.
Earning decisions were Connor Stoeklen at 126 pounds by a score of 8-7 and Benito Widiker at 132 pounds by a score of 6-2.
