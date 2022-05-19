The Prescott softball team handed Amery a 18-3 loss May 13.
Olivia Chaves, Annabelle Fisk and Alleiya Christensen recorded hits for Amery, while Alyson Peterson, Christensen and Kristy Nelson scored.
Finley Magee, Rebecca Heinze, Evelyn Sieben, Megan Richter, and Isabel Matzek recorded two hits each. Matzek scored four runs and had three RBI. Richter and Sieben had three runs scored.
SCC 15, Amery 0
Amery managed two hits in the May 12 game against Central.
Marissa and Annabelle Fish each had hits, while Annabelle Fisk and Maddie Thompson drew walks.
Emily Pettersen pitched. Out of the 15 runs Central scored, only five were earned.
B-W 16, Amery 0
The Warriors managed one hit courtesy of Maddie Thompson in the May 10 game. Abbie Webber also reached base via walk. Emily Pettersen pitched for Amery.
Altoona 14-20, Amery 0-1
The Rails earned the doubleheader sweep May 9-10. In game one, Emily Pettersen pitched all five innings. The Warriors finished with four hits as Pettersen, Annabelle Fisk, Ava Troff and Kristy Nelson had one each.
In the second game, Emily Pettersen, Tori Greene, and Marissa Fisk each collected a hit. Marissa Fisk pitched.
Amery is now 1-12 in the conference and 1-13 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
