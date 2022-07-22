Monson
Christian Petersen

For the first time ever, the World Athletics Championships were held in the U.S. last weekend in Eugene, OR. There holding a spot on Team USA was Amery’s very own Alicia Monson.

Last May Monson ran the qualifying 10k in Eugene. She needed to make the top three in order to make Team USA.  She swiped a Second Place finish with a time of 30:51.09, right behind First Place finisher Karissa Schweizer with a time of 30:49.56

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.