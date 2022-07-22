For the first time ever, the World Athletics Championships were held in the U.S. last weekend in Eugene, OR. There holding a spot on Team USA was Amery’s very own Alicia Monson.
Last May Monson ran the qualifying 10k in Eugene. She needed to make the top three in order to make Team USA. She swiped a Second Place finish with a time of 30:51.09, right behind First Place finisher Karissa Schweizer with a time of 30:49.56
The World Athletics Championships saw Monson finishing 13th in 30:59.85; she’d hoped to place at least in the top eight, but the effort felt hard from the beginning. “It just didn’t feel quite as smooth as it usually does, so I was just kind of trying to stay calm, even though I knew I wasn’t quite there,” she said afterward.
Schweizer, placed ninth at the race in 30:18.05, a personal best by nearly 30 seconds.
Letesenbet Gidey, 24, of Ethiopia, claimed First Place. Gidey won the 10,000 meters in a world-leading 30:09.94.
In June, Monson ran a Diamond League 5K race. Her time in that race set her as
The third fastest USA woman in outdoor 5k of all time.
