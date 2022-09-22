The Osceola football team defeated Amery 34-28 in overtime Sept. 16 to keep the Warriors winless on this season.
Despite the outcome, Amery head coach Ryan Humpal was able to take a lot of positives from the game.
The Osceola football team defeated Amery 34-28 in overtime Sept. 16 to keep the Warriors winless on this season.
Despite the outcome, Amery head coach Ryan Humpal was able to take a lot of positives from the game.
“Our offense was able to get the ground game going from start to finish, as a team we totaled over 400 yards of rushing, highlighted by Koy Hopke’s 192,” he said. “It was great to see our offensive line take over at times during the game.”
Effort was another positive.
“The amount of compete out of both teams was unbelievable, and the atmosphere in the stadium on Friday night was electric,” he continued. “It says a lot about the players on both teams, competing every snap as hard as they could.”
Hopke carried the ball 24 times for those 192 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the second time he’s gone over 100 yards on the season.
Wyatt Graff also cracked the century mark as he finished with eight attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. Kruse Yuhas tallied 53 yards rushing and added the other touchdown.
While the rushing game was going, the Warrior passing game wasn’t. Carter Wollan went 2-for-5 for 12 yards and one interception.
Osceola (1-2 conference, 2-3 overall) finished with 316 yards rushing led by Addison Uddin’s 19 rushes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Slechta tallied 104 yards rushing.
Besides his monster game offensively, Hopke finished with 16 total tackles. Graff and Grant Cook finished with nine each, while Yuhas added eight.
“I am not sure there was a real turning point in this one; one of those game where both teams gave everything they had and they made one more play in overtime then we did,” Humpal said. “Unfortunate that it was not us making one more play than them. Overall I’m proud of the boys and looking forward to taking the field with them this Friday.”
Amery is now 0-3 and 0-5 overall. The Warriors travel to Prescott (1-2, 2-3) 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge they will give us, with a nice running and passing attack on offense,” Humpal concluded. “They are well coached and will be another challenge come this Friday.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.