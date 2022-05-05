The Amery boys golf team started the Middle Border Conference season on a good note.
The Warriors won the conference meet April 26 on its home course with a 160, edging St. Croix Central by seven shots. Ellsworth was third with a 178.
Amery was led by Leif and Blu Anderson who each shot a 37, which shared medalist honors with Baldwin-Woodville’s Chase Van Ranst. Aaron Mork was next with a 41 and Vincent Greene tallied a 45.
Thanks to Mother Nature, MBC teams than traveled to Krooked Kreek in Osceola later that afternoon for the second conference match of the season.
The Warriors carded a 157, finishing second as St. Croix Central shot a 154. Ellsworth took third with a 166.
Blu Anderson led Amery with a 34, followed by Mork’s 38. Leif Anderson shot a 40 and Greene finished with a 45.
Central’s Nicholas Mueller was medalist with a 33.
