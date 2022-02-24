The Amery wrestling team went 9-for-9 in qualifying wrestlers to the Division 2 State Individual Tournament this weekend in Madison.
The Warriors crowned four section champions during the section meet Saturday in Amery.
Koy Hopke advanced to the 220-pound final thanks to two pins. He only needed 30 seconds to pin Galesville-Ettrick-Trempaleau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Braydon Lockington in the final to improve to 50-0 on the year.
Eddie Simes (42-8) captured the 160-pound title thanks to two pins and a 7-2 decision over Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer in the final.
Wyatt Ingham improved to 46-8 as he won the 152-pound title. Ingham recorded two pins and a 10-1 major decision over St. Croix Central’s Owen Wasley in the final.
Brendan Burke is now 28-12 on the year as he won the 106-pound title. He used a pin and a major decision before winning 6-4 over Central’s Maverick Kostrzak in the final.
Taking second place was Mason Tylee, who improved to 14-3 at 145 pounds. Tylee lost his first-round match to Abbotsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka but rebounded to win his next three matches including a 7-0 decision over West Salem/Bangor’s Trevor Arentz in the third-place match which clinched a state berth.
Kale Hopke (38-9) fell to Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg in the 195-pound final. He clinched second after defeating Abbotsford/Colby’s Carter Grewe in sudden death in the semifinals.
Robert Beese (47-4) lost to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Gunner Hoffman in the 285-pound semifinal but won his next three matches to take second after he pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Mason Baribeau.
Earning third places were Lane Anderson (37-14) at 113 pounds. Anderson went 3-1 at 113 pounds with his only loss coming to Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz 4-3 in the semifinal. Anderson earned a state berth with a 5-2 win over Northwestern’s Tommy Brown.
Grant Cook (38-11) also went 3-1 at 182 pounds. His only loss came to Regis/Altoona’s Caden Weber in the semifinals. Cook clinched a state berth with a 5-1 win over Ellsworth’s Louis Jahnke in the third-place match
