The Middle Border Conference is going to be well represented at the Amery Division 2 Wrestling Sectional meet Saturday,
Thirteen of the 14 No. 1 seeds in the weight classes come from MBC schools. Amery, Baldwin-Woodville have five each, while St. Croix Central has three.
The following is a breakdown of the weight classes involving Amery wrestlers.
106 – Amery’s Brendan Burke (23-12) will face Regis/Altoona’s Deaglan O’Connell (28-11) in the first round. Burke is ranked ninth in the state. Other ranked wrestlers include Ellsworth’s Carson Wright (21-5), Prescott’s Benny Olson (25-9) and Central’s Maverick Kostrzak (36-7), who earned the No. 1 seed.
113 – Amery’s Lane Anderson (34-13) wrestles West Salem/Bangor’s Brett Plomedahl (32-6) in the first round. Both wrestlers are ranked with Anderson being 10th and Plomedahl 11th. Other ranked wrestlers include Rice Lake’s Carte Schultz (33-7), Northwestern’s Tommy Brown (41-7), Medford’s Thaddeus Sigmond (33-6) and Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush (40-1), who has the No. 1 seed.
Amery has no wrestlers in the 120, 126 and 132 and 138-pound weight classes.
145 – Amery’s Mason Tylee (11-2) wrestles Abbottsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka (44-1) in the first round. Halopka is ranked third in the state, while Tylee is 10th. Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Gartmann (33-11), ranked ninth in the state, is the No. 1 seed.
152 – An absolutely loaded bracket as Amery starts its run of No. 1 seeds with Wyatt Ingham (41-8), who is ranked third in the state. He faces West Salem/Bangor’s Cody Petersen (31-13). Central’s Owen Wasley (36-8), who is ranked fourth will face Prescott’s Sam Murphy (32-5), who is ranked eighth in the other half of the bracket. The winner of that matchup will face Spooner/Webster’s Brody Jepson (29-9)/NGL’s Keeghan Anding (28-12), two wrestlers receiving honorable mention votes. The final ranked wrestler is Bloomer/Colfax’s Luke Blanchard (25-5).
160 – Amery’s Eddie Simes (39-8) is the No.1 seed. He’ll face Spooner/Webster’s Connor Melton (33-11) in the first round. Simes is the sixth seed in the state. Other ranked wrestlers include Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer (39-2), who is second in the state, Ellsworth’s Ivan Veenendall (28-11), who is ninth and Osceola’s Jacob Sedivy (38-11), who is eighth in the state.
182 – Amery’s Grant Cook (35-10) is the No. 1 seed. He faces West Salem/Bangor’s Luke Noel (22-18) in the first round. Central’s Parker Shackleton (34-9), receiving honorable mention votes, faces Ellsworth’s Louis Jahnke (24-8) in the first round. The wrestler to watch in the region is Northwestern’s Ian Smith (45-2), who is seeded second in the state. Cook is seventh in the state, while Jahnke is 10th.
195 – This weight class is like no other as the top three wrestlers in the state will be in Amery Saturday. Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg (38-3) is the No. 1 seed. In the other half of the bracket is Amery’s Kale Hopke (36-8), seeded second in the state and Abbotsford-Colby’s Carter Grewe (42-2), who is third. Hopke and Grewe will likely wrestle each other in the semifinals. If these three wrestlers aren’t the three wrestlers who make it to state, it would be a shock.
220 – Amery’s Koy Hopke is the third wrestler to bring a perfect record into sections. He’s 47-0, the No. 1 seed and the clear favorite in this weight class. Central’s Jacob Berends (31-13) ranked 11th in the state faces Abbotsford-Colby’s Levi Dommer (23-19) in the other half of the bracket. Other ranked wrestlers include Ashland Isaac Pearce’s (39-4) and Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Brayden Lockington (38-8).
285 – Amery’s Robert Beese (43-3) is the No. 1 seed. He faces Ellsworth’s Ian Matzek (6-2) in the first round. NGL’s Gunner Hoffmann is seeded second in the state and a likely semifinal opponent for Beese. B-W’s Mason Baribeau (20-11) is receiving honorable mention votes and is in the other half of the bracket. He faces GET/M-M’s Justice Vaaler in the first round.
