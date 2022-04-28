It was a solid start for the Amery boys golf team in its season opener April 20.
The Warriors placed fourth in the River Falls Invitational with a score of 353, beating fellow Middle Border Conference teams Ellsworth, Prescott, and Somerset.
Eau Claire Memorial was the team champion with a 311, followed by River Falls’ 323. New Richmond took third with 343.
Leif Anderson was Amery’s low golfer with an 83, followed by Blu Anderson’s 85. Aaron Mork carded a 91. Vincent Green tallied a 94 and Justin Walter finished with a 95.
Matthew Marsollek of River Falls along with Parker Etzel and Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial shared medalist honors with a 77.
