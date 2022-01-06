Shooting less than 20% from the field isn’t going to win you many basketball games.
The Amery girls basketball team was reminded of that adage again as Unity defeated the Warriors 47-36 Dec. 29.
“We struggled to shoot the ball which gave Unity a first half advantage,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “We picked up the intensity in the second and fought our way back into the game but fell short.”
Amery shot 19.7% from the field overall. The Warriors were 9-for-37 (24.3%) and 3-for-24 (12.5%) from three-point range. Amery scored only 13 points in the first half.
“Because of their size we tried to play zone,” but Unity moved the ball well which lead to open shots,” Brotzel continued. “In the second half, we switched to an aggressive man defense which forced them into bad shots and turnovers. We were able to close the gap but hit another cold spell offensively.”
Sidney Bader led Unity (6-1 overall) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also chipped in with three steals. Colleen Clause added eight points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Luciana Aizpurua scored eight points for Amery (2-6 overall). Grace Carlson tossed in seven, while Mia Brotzel and Ali Hoffman posted six each. Hoffman pulled down 15 rebounds. Aizpurua and Carlson had 10 rebounds each. Aizpurua recorded five steals as Carlson had four.
“Continued growth is going to be the theme this year,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “The girls need to continue to improve and get comfortable playing against bigger, taller competition. We also need to continue to get better and be more efficient playing against zones.”
