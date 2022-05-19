As the final tuneup before the conference meet, the Amery girls track and field team won the Simley Invitational May 14.
“We didn’t go into the meet trying to win the meet, but rather were looking to get some last chance performance personal records before going into the conference meet Tuesday, and we ended up winning the meet on the girls side,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said.
The girls finished with 127 points compared to Simley’s 100.5. Minneapolis South was third with 76.
Natasha Tiry took home one of three first places for the girls as she won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 31:24 seconds. Kelly Fern took the pole vault with a mark of 9-0. The 400 relay of Siri Yuhas, Shyan Taylor, Ani Abraham and Hannah Rosenberg won the 400 relay with a time of 53.15.
Earning second place finishes were Edwards in the 800 run, Grace Carlson in the 300 hurdles, Rachael Locke in the pole vault and Ani Abraham in the long jump.
Thirds went to Jaidyn McAlpine in the 1,600 run, Grace Williamson on the 100 hurdles, Carlson in the high jump and the 800 relay of Siri Yuhas, Shyan Taylor, Ani Abraham and Grace Williamson.
Meanwhile, the boys took sixth with 61.5 points. Minneapolis South was first 110 points. St. Croix Lutheran took second with 108. St. Paul Highland Park placed third with 100.
The 3,200 relay of Logan Dockendorf, Aidan Ziegler, Marcus Bosley and Derrick Chute took second along with Cole Andren in the pole vault.
Dockendorf was third in the pole vault along with the 800 relay of Kruse Yuhas, Aidan Ziegler, Josh Stauner and Jack Smestad.
St. Croix Central Invitational
The girls cruised to the SCC Invitational May 10 with 168.5 points. Baldwin-Woodville was second with 114.5 and Prescott took third with 102.5.
The girls finished with five first place finishes highlighted by Alaina Rivard’s school record in the discus (119 feet-5 inches), three feet further than Central’s Katie Larson.
“It was great to see Alaina break her own school record in the discus,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said.
Rivard also won the shot put (36-9), while Alex Edwards took the 1,600 run (5:38.99). The 1,600 relay of Grace Carlson, Anna Gould, Edwards and Kelly Fern claimed the event at 4:28.69 and the 400 relay of Siri Yuhas, Shyan Taylor, Luciana Aizpurua and Grace Williamson posted a time of 51.69.
Second place finishes went to Jaidyn McAlpine in the 1,600 run, Carlson in the 300 hurdles, Fern in the pole vault, Hadassah Ingham in the long jump and Yuhas in the triple jump.
Thirds went to Williamson in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Rosenberg in the 300 hurdles, Rachael Locke in the pole vault, the 3,200 relay of Crystal Livingston, Paige Komanec, Kendall Doten and Kaitlyn Peterson and Natasha Tiry in the 400 and 800 runs.
Meanwhile, the boys took second with 116 points. Prescott won the meet with 178 points. Webster was third with 103.
Sam Kelling and Jack Smestad earn first place finishes for the boys in pole vault (12-3) and long jump (20-10) respectively.
Second place finishes went to Logan Dockendorf in the mile run, Jack Smestad in the 300 hurdles, Tony Freeman in the high jump, Cole Andren in the pole vault and the 1,600 relay of Chad Sarsland, Dockendorf, Josh Stauner and Derrick Chute.
“It was fun watching Cole and Sam reach some new heights in the pole vault,” Schuh said.
Smestad added a third in the 100 dash, while Kelling took third in the triple jump along with Aidan Ziegler in the 400 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.