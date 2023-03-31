The Amery girls track and field team had two first place finishes in its season opener Northern Badger Classic – Large Division March 24 in Menomonie.
Luciana Aizpurua started her season with a win in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.12 seconds. Durand’s Kendall Hagness was second at 7.31.
Kelly Fern won the pole vault at 10-0, edging out Medford’s Jaylin Machon and North Branch’s Ella Dick, who finished at 9-6.
Natasha Tiry took second in the 800 run (2:32.63), while the 1,600 relay of Aizpurua, Fern, Ani Abraham and Tiry also placed second at 4:22.14. Grace Carlson finished second at 15-2 ¼.
Carlson also added a third-place finish in the 55 hurdles (9.41), while Anna Williamson placed fifth in the 3,200 run (13:07.96). Grace Williamson took sixth in the triple jump (32-6 1/4).
Hannah Rosenberg placed seventh in the 55 hurdles (9.90) as Alex Edwards finished eighth in the 1,600 run (5:52.88). Carlson took eighth in the 400 (1:08.17).
Amery took second in the team standings with 61 points. Osceola was the team champion with 73 points. Chippewa Falls placed third with 50.
Caleb Danielson led the boys with a third-place finish in the long jump (20-3 ½). Cole Andren finished fourth in the pole vault (12-0). Danielson took fifth in the 55 dash (6.74), while Kruse Yuhas had an eighth-place finish (6.80).
The Warriors finished 12th in the team standings with 15.5 points. Rochester Mayo was the team champion with 67.5 points. D.C. Everest took second with 65.5. New Richmond finished third with 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.