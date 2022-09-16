The Amery girls tennis team went 1-1 in its own triangular Sept. 10 blanking Ashland 7-0 and losing to Rice Lake 4-3.
“The team is growing and improving,” stated Amery coach Tanya Julson. “We lost a close battle to a very good Rice Lake team and were very solid in our play beating Ashland.”
Against the Oredockers, Annie Zinn posted the rare 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. The rest of her single teammates – Truc Nguyen (No. 1), Marissa Fisk (No. 2) and Jorja Ajer (No. 4) only gave up game in their respective matches.
“Singles players are playing smart and moving their opponent around the court,” Julson stated.
Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking posted a 6-4, 6-0 win over Lainey Westlund and Mae Mullikin at No. 2 doubles.
Kaylee Waalen and Sala Hayes match at No. 3 doubles was the only one to reach the third set. They prevailed 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.
“Doubles teams are improving their communication and strategy,” Julson continued.
Against Rice Lake, Nguyen posted a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles over Kallahan Bowman. Fisk defeated Olivia Gifford, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Zinn lost in the third set at No. 3 singles, while Ajer recorded a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
Altoona 7, Amery 0
Altoona didn’t allow a single match to reach the third set to win the Sept. 8 conference matchup.
The closest Amery got was Jorja Ajer losing 7-6, 6-2 to Sheyenne Her in No. 4 singles while Xeng Her posted a 7-5, 6-3 win over Marissa Fisk at No. 2 singles.
Amery6, Barron 1
Amery cruised to the Sept. 6 win over Barron as it swept all three doubles matches.
“There was great communication with all the doubles teams,” Julson said.
Emma Johnson and Annabelle Fisk posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ashlyn Mark and Lily Kunkel at No. 1 doubles. Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win over Katie Severson and Emmellee Shipley at No. 2 doubles. Sala Hayes and Kaylee Waalen recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jorey Feidt and Makenna Roske at No. 3 doubles.
Jorja Ajer didn’t give up a game against Ella Matthews at No. 4 singles. Annie Zinn won 6-0, 6-2 over Mackenzie Weltzin at No. 3 singles as Marissa Fisk won 6-0, 6-3 over Annikka Moe at No. 2 singles.
“The singles players are improving their patience and consistency,” Julson added.
Osceola Invitational
The Warriors took part in the rescheduled Osceola Invitational Aug. 29 and finished in a three-way tie for third.
Osceola won the meet with 19 points. Ellsworth took second with 11, while Amery, Superior and Bloomer scored six points each.
All four singles players (Truc Nguyen, Marissa Fisk, Annie Zinn and Jorja Ajer) went 1-1 each. Ella Fulton and Annabelle Fisk at No. 1 doubles along with Sala Hayes and Kaylee Waalen at No. 3 doubles also went 1-1. Emma Johnson and Kaileigh Hosking went winless in their two matches at No. 2 doubles.
