The Amery girls tennis team recorded a 7-0 win over Unity/Luck Sept. 1.
“The girls all played very well,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “We were able to change our lineup a little and give some players a chance to play singles and doubles in a higher position.”
Truc Nguyen defeated Piper Nelson 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Marissa Fisk handed Emma Ogren a 6-1, 6-1 defeat at No. 2 singles. Annie Zinn registered a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles over Desirae Schares, while Kaylee Waalen won 6-0, 6-1 over Madison Paulsen at No. 4 singles.
Sala Hayes and Sarah Meck recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win over Chloe Jensen and Kaedince Schadow at No. 1 doubles in the only match as Unity had to forfeit the last two matches.
