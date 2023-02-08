The Amery girls basketball team played nearly a complete game against Osceola Feb. 2.
“Our defense played well, and we were able to locate their shooters,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel explained. “They didn’t shoot the ball as good as they normally do.
The Amery girls basketball team played nearly a complete game against Osceola Feb. 2.
“Our defense played well, and we were able to locate their shooters,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel explained. “They didn’t shoot the ball as good as they normally do.
“We played good against all three defenses they played. We moved the ball and found our open shooters. It was a great night for all with lots of kids getting in the scoring column.”
The final was 64-27 in favor of Amery.
Starting with the defense, Osceola scored only 11 points in the first half and shot 20.5 percent from the field overall.
“The first half defense set the tone,” Brotzel stated. “We carried that over into the second and didn’t allow Osceola to get on track.”
Meanwhile, Amery shot nearly 44 percent from the field overall and made 11 three-pointers. Eight Warriors scored led by Luciana Aizpurua and Alex Edwards, who scored 14 points each.
Aizpurua was one rebound away from a triple double as he finished with nine rebounds and 10 steals. Edwards connected on four three-pointers and added three assists.
Grace Carlson recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists while Mia Brotzel posted eight points and five rebounds.
The Warriors finished with 15 assists to Osceola’s six and doubled them up in steals. The Chieftains also committed nine more turnovers than Amery.
Hattie Fox led Osceola with 10 points and six rebounds. Olivia Wright posted six points.
“We want to keep moving forward and getting better everyday,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Amery is now 4-6 in the conference and 13-7 overall.
Ellsworth 46, Amery 27
For all the good Amery accomplished against Osceola, the opposite occurred against Ellsworth Jan. 31.
“We struggled to get anything going,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “We didn’t shoot the ball well and they did. We were able to limit Molly Janke, but they had other kids step up and shoot the ball well.”
Amery shot 24.4 percent from the field overall as it was 10-for-41 from the field. The Panthers were 45.9 percent from the field and made eight three-pointers.
“In the first half, they had a couple of girls step up and hit some big three pointers,” Gabe Brotzel said. “That allowed them to get out to a lead and they never looked back.”
Janke, one of the leading scorers in the conference, finished with eight points. She also added eight rebounds. Maria Harrington and Ava Brookshaw led Ellsworth with 10 points each. Ashlyn Townsend recorded three assists.
“We need to let this one go and get back to the way we were playing,” Gabe Brotzel stated.
Carlson had a game-high 12 points for the Warriors along with 16 rebounds. Mia Brotzel and Alex Edwards recorded six points each.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.