The 68 points the Amery girls basketball team scored against Osceola Nov. 23 was encouraging.
Giving up 79 to the Chieftains is less than encouraging as they left Amery with the win.
“We were able to play at a faster pace and push tempo,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “Our pace caught them off guard and we were able to get some easy baskets and get them into foul trouble.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to stop Hattie (Fox). She is one of the best shooters, players in the area and she was great. We tried multiple defenders on her and she was still able to score.”
Fox poured in a game-high 41 points, including 5-for-5 from three-point range. As a team, Osceola shot over 57% from outside the arc.
“A couple of stats that stood out were free throw shooting and rebounding,” Brotzel continued. “Amery was 17-for-30 and Osceola was 15-for-21. We need to take advantage of getting to the line. Osceola also outrebounded Amery 43-29.”
Brotzel said with the score 63-60, the Chieftains went on a 16-3 run late in the second half.
“We ended up fouling a lot and putting them on the line for easy ones,” he said. “We couldn’t recover from that run.”
Alex Edwards led four Warriors in double figures with 25 points. Grace Carlson tallied 13 with seven rebounds. Mia Brotzel chipped in with 12 and five steals. Lucci Aizpurua added 11, six rebounds and four assists.
“We are going to continue to grow as a young team and get better,” Gabe Brotzel concluded.
Cumberland 47, Amery 41
A lot of positives arose from Amery despite the season opening loss Nov. 18.
“I was happy with the way our young team came out and competed,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “In the first half, we were able to get our man offense going. We were able to drive and kick and made some open threes. Defensively, we were able to control the boards and limit their shots and held 6-foot-3 inch, Maisen Gores, in check.
“In the second half, Cumberland switched to a zone and kept Gores in the lane to protect the rim. This limited our scoring inside and we went cold from the outside. They kept pounding the ball down low to Gores and we just don’t have the size to stop her.”
Gores poured in a game-high 32 points and 13 rebounds. Orion Thompson added seven and five rebounds.
Veronica Fox had a team-high 12 points for Amery. Alex Edwards added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Lucci Aizpurua tossed in eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Mia Brotzel chipped in with seven rebounds.
“We don’t have the strong interior scoring through the post and we weren’t able to hit from outside,” Brotzel said. “This slowed our offense down and we weren’t able to get the looks we wanted.”
Amery finished 7-for-26 from three-point range and was 8-for-27 from two-point range. Cumberland, meanwhile, was 15-for-37 from two-point range.
