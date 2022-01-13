The Amery girls basketball team earned its first Middle Border Conference win thanks to a 53-37 victory over St. Croix Central Jan. 7.
“We were able to speed up the game with our press and force SCC into early turnovers,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “Our pressure helped us gain an early lead.”
St. Croix Central finished with 31 turnovers, 16 of those were Amery steals. Amery finished with 18 transition points to SCC’s four.
“I was a little surprised that SCC wasn’t able to use their size advantage over us more,” Brotzel continued. “Our pressure on the ball helped us take a lot of the post entries away and we were able to hold them to 22% shooting.”
Luciana Aizpurua poured in a game-high 25 points for the Warriors (1-4 conference, 3-7 overall). She added seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Mia Brotzel added 13 points and five rebounds. Grace Carlson recorded nine points and five rebounds. Ali Hoffman posted eight rebounds.
Elsah Rubis and Sydney Burgess led Central (0-5, 2-10) with eight points each.
“We are looking for continued growth in all areas of the game, controlling tempo and playing at the pace we want to play at,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Barron 49, Amery 32
One stat told the story of the Jan. 4 game.
Amery finished 1-for-14 from three-point range.
“Once again, we struggled to shoot the ball, especially from three,” said Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “We put on a press that seemed to bother Barron and kept us in the game until late. By using the press we were able to tire out their big post, Macey Herrman, and kept her out of the game.
“Late in the second half, Herrman was able to get some good position and get some easy buckets.”
Ashley Kurschner led Barron with 15 points, while Herrman tossed in 14. Hailee Halverson posted nine points.
Alex Edwards and Grace Carlson posted eight points for Amery each. Luciana Aizpurua tossed in six with seven rebounds.
“We just couldn’t get any closer than eight to nine points for most of the game,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Late in the second half, Kurschner scored seven straight points in three straight trips that put the game out of reach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.