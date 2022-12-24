The Amery girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season, 66-63 over New Richmond Dec. 16.
“Our defense to start the second half really held New Richmond down,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “We were able to stretch out our lead and as it turned out, we needed all of those points.”
The win was costly as Alex Edwards was injured midway through the first half and didn’t return.
“Our kids played well through adversity,” Brotzel said. “We had some kids step up and play valuable minutes. You must give the New Richmond girls credit late in the game. Once we got up big, they made some tough shots. They are not known for their three-point shooting and they caught fire down the stretch.”
Grace Carlson led the Warriors (0-2 conference, 5-2 overall) with a game-high 20 points. She pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Mia Brotzel recorded 18 points, while Luciana Aizpurua tallied a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Veronica Fox added 11 points.
Amery shot 45.2 percent from the field overall compared to New Richmond’s 38.6 percent.
“Our ball screen and help defense was good,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “We limited their opportunities to attack the rim. We had a few too many turnovers. They were able to take advantage of those and turn them into points.”
Amery finished with 19 turnovers. At the same time, the Warriors went 22-for-33 from the free throw line while the Tigers went 8-for-14.
Brooke Blaszczyk recorded 16 points for New Richmond (1-2, 2-6), while Makayla Langeness posted 15. Gaby Aune tallied 12.
“I imagine we will be without Alex until sometime after Christmas,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “This will provide some opportunities for kids to get and earn some playing time.”
Osceola 65, Amery 60
The story of the Dec. 13 game against Osceola came down to second chance opportunities: The Chieftains outscored Amery 23-6 in the statistic.
“We gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” Gabe Brotzel said, as Osceola finished with 18 compared to Amery’s 12.
Hattie Fox led Osceola with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Maddie Newton chipped in with 14, while Olivia Wright posted 13 and nine rebounds.
“Off the big Northwestern win, we just didn’t do enough of the little things we talk about daily,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Osceola shot 37.5 percent from the field overall compared to Amery’s 31.5 percent. Gabe Brotzel said the Warriors had plenty of good opportunities and just couldn’t capitalize.
Edwards led three Warriors in double figures with 17 points and six rebounds. Carlson recorded 15 points, four rebounds and four steals. Mia Brotzel added 11 points and eight rebounds.
“We need to get back to doing the little things right,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “When we do that, we are a tough team.”
