Warrior Veronica Fox keeps the ball away from the Tigers.

The Amery girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season, 66-63 over New Richmond Dec. 16. 

“Our defense to start the second half really held New Richmond down,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “We were able to stretch out our lead and as it turned out, we needed all of those points.” 

