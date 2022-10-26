The Amery girls cross country team will be going back to state for the 11th time in school history.

The Warriors won the Rice Lake Sectional Oct. 21 thanks to placing four runners in the top 14. They finished with 54 points. Osceola took second with 61 points and qualified for state. Northwestern was third with 114.

