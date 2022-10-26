The Amery girls cross country team will be going back to state for the 11th time in school history.
The Warriors won the Rice Lake Sectional Oct. 21 thanks to placing four runners in the top 14. They finished with 54 points. Osceola took second with 61 points and qualified for state. Northwestern was third with 114.
Amery took home the title thanks to its performances from its No. 4 and No. 5 runners.
Anna Gould clocked in with a time of 20 minutes, 39.3 seconds, 18 seconds faster than Osceola’s No. 4 runner. Luciana Aizpurua’s time was 20:50.1, 36 seconds faster than Osceola’s No. 5 runner.
That made up for the difference as Osceola’s top two runners finished before Amery’s No. 1 runner was done.
Rachel Ulrich and Merri Johnson of Osceola went 1-3 overall. Ulrich’s time was 19:04.3, with Johnson’s time 19:47. Barron’s Fran Peterson was sandwiched in between the pair at 19:24.
Natasha Tiry was the fastest Amery runner, finishing with a time of 20:06.0, to place fifth. Alex Edwards was five seconds behind her, finishing seventh. Anna Williamson took 10th at 20:21.3.
The last time Amery went back to state in consecutive years was 2003 and 2004. They will be looking to equal or improve on its best finish ever, a third-place finish in 2000. Last year, they finished 10th.
At the same time, Logan Dockendorf earned a berth as he placed fifth with a time of 17:02.1. Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the sectional champion at 16:17.8, followed by Prescott’s Tyler Loucks. Osceola’s Mason Hancock took third.
Thanks to Hancock’s performance and others, Osceola rolled to the team title, scoring 51 points. Northwestern was second with 80 and earned the other team berth. Prescott finished third with 95.
After Dockendorf’s time, Joseph Kelling was the next Warrior, with a time of 21:13.2, finishing 66th. David Swenson took 73rd at 22:34.7 with Ben Lorsung 76th at 22:52.6.
The girls will be running at 12:40 p.m., while Dockendorf runs at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
