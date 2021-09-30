The Roy Griak Invitational is one of the largest cross country invitationals in the Midwest with high schools from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Tennessee competing.
Held Sept. 24 at the University of Minnesota-Les Bolstad Golf Course, with nearly 100 schools competing, the high school event was split into two divisions – gold and maroon.
Amery was running in the maroon division which featured 45 schools in the girls race and nearly 400 runners. The Warriors finished 17th, beating fellow Wisconsin schools New Richmond, Onalaska, Osceola, River Falls, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Cochrane-Fountain City, Eau Claire North and Colfax.
Mounds View won the team portion with 125 points. Brandon Valley took second with 154 and Champlin Park was third at 204. Amery scored 553.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobson was first place at 18 minutes, 42:4 seconds. Albany (MN)’s Olivia Goebel was second, three seconds behind and Brandon Valley (SD)’s Addison Scholten took third at 19:11.3.
Tasha Tiry was the top Warrior as she finished 83rd (21:48.3), with Alex Edwards one spot behind. Anna Gould placed 123rd (22:28.8), with Grace Carlson four spots behind (22:33). Lucci Aizpurua rounded out the Amery scoring with a 136th place finish (22:42.5).
Meanwhile, the boys race saw 50 schools and nearly 445 runners.
The Warriors finished 44th led by Logan Dockendorf’s 86th place finish. He posted a time of 18:34.4.
St. Paul Como Park’s Charlie Power-Theise was first place at 16:31.6, followed by Medford’s Joseph Sullivan. Bismarck (ND)’s Brady Korsmo took third at 16:53.6.
Bismarck had five runners place in the top 32 to win the team portion with 85 points. Notre Dame Academy was second with 177, followed by Dickinson (ND) with a 180.
Aidan Ziegler was next for the Warriors in 237th place (20:14.6), right ahead of Samuel Kelling. Jayden Knowlan was 333rd place (25:38.6), edging Ben Lorsung by two spots.
