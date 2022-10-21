In the back-and-forth dual between the Osceola and Amery girls cross country teams, the latest one came at the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13 in Somerset.
Amery was the returning conference champion, with Osceola winning it 2019 and 2020.
A close result was predicted, and it turned out that way, with the Chieftains reclaiming the conference title. They scored 40 points, while Amery finished with 46. St. Croix Central took third with 72.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19 minutes, 15.1 seconds. Altoona’s Greta Peters took second at 19:44.4.
Osceola’s Merri Johnson took third at 20:15.5, which was a big difference as she beat Amery’s top two runners in Natasha Tiry and Alex Edwards.
Tiry was fourth at 20:19.5, while Edwards was two seconds behind her. Anna Williamson placed ninth at 20:45.2, while Anna Gould took 13th (20:51.6). Grace Carlson rounded out the Amery scoring with a 15th place finish (21:06.1).
Tiry and Edwards were named first team all-conference, while Williamson and Gould earned second-team all-conference status.
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf’s sixth place finish earned him first-team all-conference honors as he clocked in with a time of 17:27.7.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik took first place individual honors by more than 30 seconds at 16:27.2. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second and Osceola’s Mason Hancock finished third.
After Dockendorf, Joseph Kelling was the next Amery runner, placing 43rd (21:36), while David Swenson took 45th (22:13.2) and Ben Lorsung finished 46th (22:13.5).
Osceola used three runners in the top 10 to take the team title with 45 points. Prescott was second with 67 and Altoona finished third with 72.
Amery and Osceola will meet one more time this year at the sectional meet which is at Rice Lake 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
