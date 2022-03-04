Any hopes the Amery girls basketball team had of pulling off the playoff road win over Barron were done in by its shooting.
The Warriors shot less than 27 percent from the field as No. 7 seed Barron defeated Amery 51-39 in the first round of the regional Feb. 23.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and that really was the deciding factor in the game,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “We made a strong push in the second half, but just couldn’t recover and give them credit for making their free throws.”
The Bears went 15-for-20 from the free throw line to ice the victory compared to Amery’s 11-for-21.
Hailee Halverson led three Barron players in double figures with 14 points, while Macey Herrman tossed in 13. Taylor Johnson added 10. Halverson pulled down seven rebounds, while Herrman dished out five assists.
“Barron came out strong in the first half offensively and made shots,” Brotzel continued. “We got better defensively as the game went on but just couldn’t produce enough offense to make a comeback.”
The Warriors struggled from three-point range, finishing 2-for-19.
“I thought we had some good looks from deep that we didn’t connect on,” Brotzel said. “We typically make a few more threes and that would have made a huge difference in the game.”
Grace Carlson led the Warriors with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Luciana Aizpurua added eight points, while Mia Brotzel tossed in seven. Ali Hoffman contributed six points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors finished its season 8-16.
