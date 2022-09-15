CC

L-R: Anna Williamson, Anna Gould, Alex Edwards and Natasha Tiry.

The fifth ranked team in Division 2 for girls cross country showed why they have that ranking Sept. 8 in Somerset.

Amery placed all five of its runners in the top 10 to win the Somerset Invitational with 29 points. St. Croix Central took second with 45 and Prescott was third with 89.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.