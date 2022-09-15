The fifth ranked team in Division 2 for girls cross country showed why they have that ranking Sept. 8 in Somerset.
Amery placed all five of its runners in the top 10 to win the Somerset Invitational with 29 points. St. Croix Central took second with 45 and Prescott was third with 89.
Natasha Tiry led the Warriors with a third-place finish as she clocked in with a time of 21 minutes, 29.5 seconds. Right behind her was Alex Edwards, who took fourth at 21:43.6. Anna Williamson took fifth at 21:44.8.
Anna Gould ran to a seventh-place finish at 21:59.8 as Luciana Aizpurua rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 10th place finish 22:11.6.
Altoona’s Greta Peters won the meet with a time of 20:22. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second at 20:42.5, while SCC’s Kaitlyn Carlson took third at 21:22.9.
Meanwhile for the boys, Joseph Kelling posted the top time as he finished 53rd at 23:53.1. Ben Lorsung took 61st at 24:57.2, while Adam Carufel finished 76th at 27:51.2.
Altoona took the team title placing three runners in the top eight. The Rails scored 47 points. Prescott took second with 55 and St. Croix Central was third with 64.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the individual champion with a time of 17:21.4. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took second at 17:53.9 as teammate Breckin Schommer was third at 18:32.3.
