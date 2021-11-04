The Amery girls cross country team placed 10th in the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Cross Country meet Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point edged Shorewood 88-89 to take the team title. D/MP had three runners place in the top 12. Freedom was third at 160. The Warriors scored 242. Rice Lake, the other sectional school which qualified was sixth with 194.
Anna Gould was Amery’s top runner as she placed 36th at 21 minutes, 14.9 seconds. Tasha Tiry was less than a second behind Gould as she was 38th.
Alex Edwards was next in 47th place (21:25.1). Jaidyn McAlpine posted a time of 21:45.1, which was 57th place. Grace Carlson rounded out the Amery scoring with a 64th place finish (21:56.6).
New Berlin Eisenhower’s Faith Wehrman posted the lowest time among team competitors at 18:24.7. Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Ellie Robinson was next at 18:52.9 and Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald was third at 19:18.4.
The future looks very good for the Warriors as Gould, Tiry, Edwards and Carlson return in 2022. They will also have freshmen Lucci Aizpurua and Grace Williamson return as well.
