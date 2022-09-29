CC

Photo by Allen Carlson

Anna Williamson keeps her pace.

The Roy Griak Invitational is one of the prestigious cross country invitationals in the area as schools from Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, Missouri, and Minnesota converged on the Les Bolstad Course at the University of Minnesota Sept. 23. 

Amery competed in the Maroon Division and out of 50 schools, the girls took 10th with 400 points. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.