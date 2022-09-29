The Roy Griak Invitational is one of the prestigious cross country invitationals in the area as schools from Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, Missouri, and Minnesota converged on the Les Bolstad Course at the University of Minnesota Sept. 23.
Amery competed in the Maroon Division and out of 50 schools, the girls took 10th with 400 points.
Brainerd had four runners place in the top 16 to win the team title with 112 points. Perham was second with 146 points, while Holy Angels took third with 306.
Tasha Tiry was the top Warrior runner, placing 52nd at 21 minutes, 18.1 seconds, followed by Alex Edwards, who was 56th at 21:21.3.
Anna Williamson took 76th at 21:41.6. Anna Gould finished 107th at 22:09.1, with Lucci Aizpurua ran to a 109th place finish (22:10.9).
ADM Adel (Iowa)’s Geneva Timmerman finished first out of 454 runners with a time of 19:07.7. Medford’s Meredith Richter took second at 19:34.2 as Brainerd’s Hannah Drietz was third at 19:47.7.
Meanwhile, the boys fielded an incomplete team score.
Joseph Kelling was the top Amery runner, placing 444th at 23:06.5. David Swenson took 462nd at 24:00.7 as Ben Lorsung finished 464th (24:12.5).
Lee’s Summit West (Missouri) had two runners place in the top seven to take the team title with 121 points. Green Bay Notre Dame finished second at 128. Perham took third at 143.
Chaska’s Nolan Sutter finished first out of 488 runners with a time of 16:20.7. Perham’s Bjorn Anderson took second at 16:37.5. Lee’s Summit West’s Jack Williams placed third at 16:50.0.
