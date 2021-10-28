It wasn’t a sectional championship, but the Amery girls cross country team did earn itself a state berth
At the WIAA Division 2 Rice Lake sectional Saturday, the Warriors finished second with 68 points. Rice Lake had four runners place in the top 11 to win the team championship with 52 points. Northwestern was third with 99.
Alex Edwards was the top Warrior runner as she placed sixth (20 minutes, 23.56 seconds). Tasha Tiry was next, as she was 13th (20:51.53) with Anna Gould five seconds behind. Lucci Aizpurua placed 17th (21:21.03) and Grace Carlson was 18th (21:21.55) to round out the Amery scoring.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the individual champion at 18:52.16, 25 seconds faster than Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich. Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald was third.
The state berth was Amery’s 10th in school history and its first since 2008.
The Division 2 Girls State Meet is 1:45 p.m., Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf’s ninth place finish helped the boys to a 11th place finish.
Osceola had all five scorers place in the top 20 to win the team championship with 55 points. Northwestern edged Prescott by one point, 85-86, to finish second. Amery scored 260 points.
Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was the individual champion at 16:12.14. Osceola’s Quinn McDonald placed second at 16:27.19 with Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen finishing third.
Dockendorf’s time was 17:22.45.
Samuel Kelling was next as he was 32nd (18:45.35). Aidan Ziegler took 50th (19:21.18). Jayden Knowlan posted an 83rd place finish (23:19.24) and Ben Lorsung was 86th (24:38.85).
