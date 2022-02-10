The final score said Prescott 68, Amery 57 in girls basketball action Feb. 3, but the game was closer than that.
“We had the lead at 53-50 and then Prescott hit a couple of threes off our turnovers that pushed them to the lead for good,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “They shot well from the free throw line that secured the win for them.”
The Warriors edged Prescott in shooting percentage from the field (39.1 to 38.8). Prescott was 12-for-18 from the free throw line compared to Amery’s 14-for-25.
“I thought we played our most complete game of the year versus Prescott,” Brotzel said. “We got off to a slow start but fought our way back and it was competitive until the very end. The girls were efficient offensively and shot the ball better. In the end, a few too many turnovers and offensive rebounds hurt us.”
Katrina Budworth led the Cardinals with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Lila Posthuma posted a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds. Isabel Matzek chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.
“Our man defense was able to limit them to only four three-pointers made was surprising,” Brotzel added. “The last game Prescott had seven different players make threes which is a huge part of their game. Also, the inability to keep Posthuma off the glass. Her seven offensive rebounds and 16 total were big for them.”
Grace Carlson scored a game-high 21 for Amery as she was 8-for-16 from the field. She also pulled down 10 rebounds and three steals. Alex Edwards tossed in 14 along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Luciana Aizpurua posted eight in addition to six rebounds and four assists. Mia Brotzel finished with six points and five rebounds.
“I would love to see us finish the year playing two consistent halves,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Prescott improved to 8-2 in the conference and 13-7 overall. Amery is now 2-8 and 6-12 overall.
Cameron 53, Amery 45
The Comets outscored Amery 40-28 in the second half to earn the Feb. 1 victory.
“I thought the girls played well enough to win, but in the end just didn’t do enough,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We weren’t able to get any point production from the post while (Eden) Dellinger had a solid game posting 14 points and 15 rebounds.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great from outside and that hurt us versus their zone. Also Cameron was plus nine from the free throw line, which ended up being the difference.”
Maddie Wall led the Comets with 16 points. She also added four rebounds and four assists. Brittany Breed added 11 points.
“In the second half, Wall was able to get going,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Luciana Aizpurua did a fantastic job holding her scoreless in the first. With a scorer like her, you will never be able to completely stop her. In the second, she got going and that made them more efficient offensively.”
Cameron shot 36.2% from the field compared to Amery’s 30.2%.
Grace Carlson and Mia Brotzel scored 12 points each, while Aizpurua and Alex Edwards added 10 points each.
Carlson posted eight rebounds. Edwards added five. Aizpurua dished out three assists and recorded three steals.
“As young as we are, every game gives us an opportunity to gain experience,” Gabe Brotzel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.