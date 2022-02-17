The Amery girls basketball team posted two wins on back-to-back nights defeating St. Croix Central and Glenwood City.
The Warriors defeated Central 57-49 in overtime Feb. 11.
“We started slow and struggled to adjust to their sagging man defense,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel explained. “They tried to leave a big post in the middle of the lane to stop our penetration. It took us a long time to adjust and learn where to attack from.
“SCC did a nice job of using their size and scoring in the lane against our smaller defenders. Thirty-nine of their 49 points came from girls 5’10’’ or taller. The girls kept on fighting and were able to force overtime. In the overtime, we were able to convert from the free throw line to come away with the win.”
Grace Carlson poured in a game-high 20 points for the Warriors (3-9 conference 8-13 overall). She added 15 rebounds and five steals.
“All the girls did a great job working very hard offensively and defensively,” Gabe Brotzel said. “When I was able to get Grace to realize she could attack her defender off the dribble and get to the rim that really helped us finish out the game.”
The Warriors clinched the win at the free throw line, going 10-for-10 in overtime.
Luciana Aizpurua added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Mia Brotzel and Ali Hoffman posted eight points each.
Alayna Hackbarth led Central (0-13 conference, 3-19) overall with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Katie Gostovich chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.
“We just want to keep our current momentum going,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Amery 71, Glenwood City 21
At the end of the first half, the Feb. 10 game was 63-8 in favor of Amery.
“In the first half, pretty much everything worked,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We pressed for a little while and were able to get turnovers that lead to points. We took the press off and worked on our half-court offense and the girls executed and shot well.
“Don’t know if I have ever seen the girls shoot so well. We were 65% from three and 67% overall from the floor in the first half.”
Carlson led three Warriors in double figures with 19 points and three rebounds. Veronica Fox chipped in with 13 points, three assists and three steals. Luciana Aizpurua finished with 10 points, eight assists and nine steals.
“In the second half, we were able to sit the starters and let the reserves/junior varsity girls play,” Gabe Brotzel said. “They did some nice things and were able to gain some experience and it was great to see our starters cheering on the reserves from the bench.”
Mia Brotzel and Alex Edwards scored nine points each. Ali Hoffman posted four points. Anna Gould finished with seven rebounds.
Ellsworth 57, Amery 51
The free throw line was the difference in the Feb. 8 game.
“Late in the game after gaining the lead, we struggled to score and Ellsworth took advantage of that,” Gabe Brotzel said. “They got to the free throw line and made some big free throws.”
Ellsworth went 19-for-26 from the charity stripe compared to Amery’s 3-for-3.
“Once again, we got off to a slow start finding ourselves down double digits,” Gabe Brotzel said. “The girls worked hard and were able to gain the lead in the second half. We had a few untimely turnovers and didn’t shoot it well from deep. That combined with Ellsworth being able to capitalize from the free throw line was the deciding factor.”
Molly Janke led Ellsworth with 26 points and nine rebounds. Kayla Kressin added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Luciana Aizpurua and Grace Carlson had 17 points for Amery each. Aizpurua had seven rebounds, while Carlson posted 10 rebounds. Ali Hoffman added eight.
“With our outside game struggling, we switched a couple of things versus their zone and were able to score in the paint,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “Our posts did a nice job adjusting during the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.