Kale Hopke struck out 10 Ellsworth batters over five innings to help the Amery baseball team earn a 7-4 win April 26.
The win was Amery’s first of the season.
Hopke gave up two runs on four hits and walked three batters over those five innings. Only one run was earned. He helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Tyler Jackson was the other Warrior who had two hits.
Stuart Hellie and Jackson also had an RBI each. William Jensen finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
The Warriors were also thieves on the basepaths stealing six bases.
The win was Amery’s highlight of the week as they were outscored 10-0 by Central and 18-0 by New Richmond on back-to-back nights.
Against Central, the Warriors were no hit and committed five errors. Against New Richmond, Seth Wallen, Jens Lindquist, Dayton White and Kale Hopke each had a hit.
Amery is now 1-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.