A 20-point second quarter fueled the Amery football team to a 40-21 win over Unity in its home opener Aug. 25.
“We had a good night on both sides of the ball and had many guys step up throughout the game,” Warriors coach Ryan Humpal stated. “Our offense got things going with a great opening drive and the defense answered the call all night.”
A momentum-turning play came when Jacob Maxon had an interception return for a touchdown to end the first half, increasing the lead to 27-7.
The final back breaker was a forced fumble by Wyatt Graff on Unity’s opening possession of the second half. Amery then took the ball right down the field and added another touchdown.
The Warriors finished with 332 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Koy Hopke was responsible for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter Wollan finished with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Wyatt Graff rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Hopke had another outstanding night on the defensive side of the ball with 15 total tackles. Seth Waalen finished with nine as Kruse Yuhas tallied eight.
Unity finished with 311 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Evan Johnson rushed for 112 yards, while Payton Merrida recorded 87 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a great home opener, one of those nights this group of boys will talk about for years to come,” Humpal concluded.
Amery (1-1 overall) travels to Ellsworth (2-0) for its conference opener 7 p.m., Sept. 1.
“This is a great opportunity to play one of the best teams in state in Division 4,” Humpal said. “An opportunity to compete at a high level and have the boys find a whole other gear.”
