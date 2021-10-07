The Amery football team found themselves down 14-0 early against Somerset Oct. 1.
“It was great to see them find another gear to cut the lead to 14-7 before halftime,” stated Amery coach Ryan Humpal.
The second half was more of the same.
“The third quarter, the boys played fast and physical; this was our best quarter of the year,” Humpal said.
The end result was Amery’s second win of the season, 28-20,
“The difference Friday was the turnover battle,” Humpal said. “We were able to win that battle. It was great to see us control the ball.”
Kale Hopke was very efficient through the air. He was 12-for-19 with 272 yards and three touchdowns.
Hopke’s main target was Gavin Melberg, who finished with six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Eddie Simes had two receptions for 93 yards a touchdown. Koy Hopke finished with 81 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Warriors finished with nearly 200 yards rushing as the Hopkes were responsible for around 170 of them. Kale had 10 rushes for 87 yards while Koy had 12 rushes for 80 yards.
“Friday night was a night where nothing came easy on either side of the ball,” Humpal said. “It was a chess match all night; when we would get something going; Somerset would adjust to shut that down; so, we kept having to adjust. It was a fun one to be part of.”
Koy Hopke led the defense with 16 total tackles as Eddie Simes tacked on eight. Wyatt Graff added seven. Melberg and Kruse Yuhas added interceptions.
Amery (2-5 overall) hosts Baldwin-Woodville (3-4 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
“It should be a great senior night versus Baldwin-Woodville,” Humpal said. “Emotions should be running high and expecting a great game.”
