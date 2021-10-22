With the chances of postseason play gone awry, the Amery football team knew its season finale was against Ellsworth Friday.
The Panthers, however, were not playing its season finale. They looked at this matchup as a tuneup for the postseason as they expect a long playoff run.
Which is what happened as Ellsworth clinched the Middle Border Conference title outright with a 57-0 win over Amery.
“Ellsworth took many things away from us Friday;” Amery coach Ryan Humpal said. “Their speed and physical play had us playing on our heels most of the night.”
The vaunted Ellsworth rushing attack was on display as it finished with 280 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Max Grand finished with 86 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Janke added 70. Touchdowns went to Alexander Coulthard, Jakob McCabe, Tyler Boley and Ashton Quade.
Janke completed eight passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns. Those went to Quade and Ryan Matzek.
“Film is always tough to determine speed,” Humpal said. “Ellsworth had a whole new gear our guys hadn’t seen all season. They are a real nice team this year.”
Humpal said Amery lost momentum in the first quarter. The Warriors had a chance to cut the lead to one score as it drove inside the red zone, but it stalled.
“Against teams of their caliber, you need to score every chance you can,” Humpal said.
Ellsworth (7-0 Middle Border, 8-0 overall) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. By halftime it was 38-0.
Amery finished the season 1-6 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
“It was a great season, the boys kept improving each week,” Humpal said. “It is tough for players to adjust to all new schemes in all phases of the game. This group of young men gave us a nice foundation for that this season. Would like to give my thanks and wish each senior good luck as they move on into this next chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.