The Amery boys basketball team defeated Webster 59-56 Feb. 14 to earn its third win of the season.
No individual stats were found online.
Osceola then defeated Amery 58-31 Feb. 18. Brayden Bradway led the winners with 16 points while Luke Haase added 12. Garrett Slater tossed in eight.
Amery is now 0-13 in the conference and 3-19 overall.
The playoff seeding meeting was held over the weekend and the Warriors earned the No. 12 seed. They will travel to No. 5 Bloomer 7 p.m., March 1 in the first round. If Amery wins, they will then go to No. 4 St. Croix Central 7 p.m., March 4.
