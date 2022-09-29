The Amery football team won its first game of the season Sept. 23 over Prescott.
It wasn’t close either as the Warriors won 36-7 thanks to a rushing attack that finished with 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“Our offense was able to control the game as the defense was getting stops for the majority of the night,” Amery coach Ryan Humpal explained. “It was a great team win.”
Koy Hopke made life miserable for the Cardinals. He finished with 31 rushes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. In his last two games he’s rushes for 423 yards and reached the end zone five times.
He got the game’s first touchdown, a 26-yard run in the first quarter. His second came in the third quarter on a 15-yard run. He then iced the game with a 66-yard scoring in the fourth quarter.
Humpal said Hopke’s second rushing touchdown was one of the turning points in the game.
“Our defense was able to force a turnover on downs inside our territory and then the offense went to work to push the lead to 29-7 late in third quarter,” Humpal said. “It took any air of the stadium there was for Prescott.”
Not to be outdone by Hopke, Kruse Yuhas finished with nine rushes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns came in the second quarter – 47 and 65 yards.
Overall, Amery averaged over seven yards per rushing attempt.
Hopke stood out on the defensive end as well finishing with 13 total tackles. Grant Cook posted 13. Yuhas added eight.
The Cardinals finished with 152 yards rushing led by Barrett Temmers, who ran 19 times for 88 yards and Prescott’s lone touchdown.
“There wasn’t too much surprise on this night, but it was nice to see our boys compete and execute at a high level,” Humpal said. “Prescott is a good team and well coached, and we were able to control the game from the second quarter on. It was great to see the excitement and the fun our guys were having on Friday night.”
Amery improved to 1-3 in the conference and 1-5 overall. Prescott is also 1-3 in the conference and 2-4 overall. The Warriors host SCC (2-2, 4-2) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Central does a lot of real nice things and will be a challenge for us,” Humpal concluded. “It’s always fun on Homecoming Friday, the boys will need to put all the distractions from the week aside and get to work Friday night.”
