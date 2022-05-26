The Amery boys tennis team had five of its seven individuals or doubles team bring home hardware from the Middle Border Conference tennis tournament. May 19 at River Falls.
“We had lots of great matches across the board, but unfortunately we were unable to jump ahead of the teams in front of us and at the end of the day we were still in fourth,” Amery coach Levi Busse said.
Russell Bagley took second at No. 2 singles defeating Osceola’s Carson Hollman, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, but losing to Regis’s Tony Wesner in the finals, 6-0, 5-7, 10-8.
Blake Anderson at No. 4 singles defeated Ellsworth’s Carter Price 6-0, 6-0 and Baldwin-Woodville’s Vince Searafina 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals. Regis’ Jude Multhauf defeated Anderson 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match.
Caleb and Connor Carlson beat Regis’ Eli Henriksen and Spencer Gehling in the semifinals at No. 3 doubles, but lost to Altoona’s Braxton Lang and Brenden Bauman, 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.
Earning third places were JC Wentz at No. 1 singles. He defeated Ellsworth’s Lander Levers 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, but fell to Altoona’s Dan Harris, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals. He rebounded to beat Baldwin-Woodville’s Michael Krinke, 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Spencer Albee started his tournament run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ellsworth’s Aiden Kelley at No. 3 singles. He lost to Baldwin-Woodville’s Collin Fritts, 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals but also won his third-place match over Altoona’s Brandon Spies, 7-5, 6-3.
Ryan Hanson and Luke Carr defeated Osceola’s August Dressel and Mason Jordan in their first-round match at No. 2 singles but lost to Baldwin-Woodville’s Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening and Regis’ Trevor Kern and Nash Cullinan to finish fourth.
Wyatt Ingham and Wyatt Graf lost to Osceola’s Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen in their first-round match at No. 1 doubles.
“We had a lot of individual success at multiple positions” Busse concluded.
Amery 7, Chippewa Falls 0
The Warriors closed out the regular season on a good note, earning its only sweep of the year over Chippewa Falls May 17.
“All of our players were able to have success and come away with wins,” Amery coach Levi Busse said. “Our guys played aggressive and fast and that helped them take control early and stay in control the entire time.”
Russell Bagley and Blake Anderson earned 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles respectively.
Lucas Carr and Ryan Hanson defeated Zandy Slowiak and Shaun Cooper, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Wyatt Ingham and Wyatt Graff posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ryan Santo and Howard Hull at No. 1 doubles. That was the same score Spencer Albee defeated Jacob Harvey at No. 3 singles.
Joseph Wentz beat Nate Mason 6-2, 6-2 at No 1 singles while Caleb and Connor Carlson defeated Aidan Wicklund and Jack Hedinger by the same score at No. 3 doubles.
“It’s a great way to end the season, with everybody having significant success and getting to showcase their abilities and growth,” Busse said. “We were able to 6-4 on the season, with two of the losses being by scores of 4-3. This is a successful season for us, and we look forward to building on this momentum heading into the conference tournament, playoffs and even toward next season.”
