The Amery boys soccer team had a winning week, earning its first two wins of the season.
The Warriors ended the week defeating Osceola 3-2 Sept. 8.
“We did a good job defensively of keeping Osceola out of the danger zone,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “Our forwards pressed hard and worked to find shots, and we were very good about sending long balls to corners for our forwards to run onto. Midfield got very clogged, with neither team seeming to string passes together throughout the game.
“Defensively, we struggled to push out after clearing an attack, which caused problems transitioning out of the defensive phase of the game.”
Derrick Chute, Josh Stauner and Mateo Cirelli accounted for the Warrior goals, who improved its record to 2-3-1 with the Osceola win. Cirelli tallied two assists, while Chute added one.
“I was thrilled with the contribution of some of our less experienced players,” Boyd continued. “Despite limited minutes players like Cole Dooner, Damien Lyon, Leithan Aikin-Duncan, and Chris Wiese worked hard and to great effect, helping keep Osceola out of our goal and build momentum in the second half.”
Boyd believes these two wins can be a springboard for the rest of the season.
“I’m so impressed and pleased with this team’s ability to fight through hardships and push to end of games,” he said. “These kids have been working hard all season and I’m thrilled they’re starting to see results for their efforts.”
Amery 5, Cumberland 1
Derrick Chute’s two goals and an assist fueled the Warrior offense to the Sept. 6 victory.
“We did a very good job of moving the ball through our midfield and into the attacking third,” Boyd added. “Defensively, we did well at keeping the ball out of the danger area, though as we tired, we grew less stable defensively and less controlling of the ball.
“Cumberland did a good job of fighting all the way to the end of the game, pushing to get back into it and not giving up their attack.”
Josh Stauner, Ryder Fern and Mateo Cirelli scored the other Warrior goals, while Fern and Danny Tylee posted the assists.
“Mateo Cirelli’s first goal and drawing a foul for our fifth were huge,” Boyd said. “The former set us up to have confidence and push forward throughout the game, and the latter helped us regain confidence after having given up a goal.”
Sean Evenson registered nine saves as Amery earned its first win.
“We look forward to building on this new attack we’ve found,” Boyd concluded. “We need to shore up our defense a bit but being able to score some goals will help us win.”
