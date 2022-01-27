The Amery boys basketball team went up against two of the top teams in the conference last week in Prescott and St. Croix Central.
The Cardinals and the Panthers showed why they are two of the top teams in the conference and routing the Warriors 73-33 and 82-30 Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 respectively.
Against Prescott, the Cardinals raced out to a 40-17 halftime lead and coasted in the second half.
Nine Cardinals scored led by Jordan Malmlov’s 20 points. Ben Rohl added 11, while Brandon Stuart finished with 10.
Prescott shot 47.2% from the field.
The first half against Central didn’t go much better as the score was 48-10.
Fourteen Panthers scored led by Conner Nilssen’s 14. Trae Widiker tossed in 13 as Colin Hackbarth added 12.
Amery is now 0-8 in the conference and 2-10 overall.
