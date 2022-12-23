Amery Warriors Sports Logo

The Prescott boys basketball team put on a shooting display against Amery Dec. 16. 

The defending conference champions shot 60 percent from the field overall as they scored 54 points in the first half to rout the Warriors 97-66. 

