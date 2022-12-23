The Prescott boys basketball team put on a shooting display against Amery Dec. 16.
The defending conference champions shot 60 percent from the field overall as they scored 54 points in the first half to rout the Warriors 97-66.
The Prescott boys basketball team put on a shooting display against Amery Dec. 16.
The defending conference champions shot 60 percent from the field overall as they scored 54 points in the first half to rout the Warriors 97-66.
Prescott finished with five players in double figures led by Dallas Wallin, who was 11-for-16 from the field with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Stuart finished 8-for-11 from the field to score 19 points. Barrett Temmers shot 5-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three-point range to finish with 14 points.
Jordan Malmlov recorded a double-double of 12 points and 14 assists and Kyle Cogan chipped in with 10.
Prescott was also 8-for-9 from the free throw line and finished with 31 rebounds and 31 assists.
Carter Wollan poured in a season high 35 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Joey Thorsheim recorded nine points, while Blake Anderson added eight points
Amery shot 41 percent from the field overall. They had 23 rebounds and 14 assists.
The Cardinals improved to 4-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall. Amery is now 0-4 and 1-4 overall.
Osceola 59, Amery 33
The Warriors went into halftime of the Dec. 13 game with Osceola tied at 24.
The second half went south as the Chieftains outscored Amery 35-9 to cruise to the win.
Wollan had a game-high 21 points for Amery on 7-for-23 shooting from the field. He added a team-high eight rebounds.
Caleb Danielson scored four, while Blake Anderson pulled down six rebounds. Thorsheim recorded four rebounds and three steals.
Amery shot 23.5 percent from the field overall and finished with 27 rebounds.
Brayden Bradway and Teagan Viebrock scored 12 points each for Osceola, while Carson Hollman added 10 along with 11 rebounds. Aiden Steffen pulled down seven rebounds along with eight assists.
Osceola shot 40.6 percent from the field and added 42 rebounds and 18 assists.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.