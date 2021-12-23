The Altoona boys basketball team handed Amery a 61-42 loss Dec. 17.
Keaton Camastral led the Rails with 12 points. CJ Varsho added 10.
Zavondre Cole was one of four players to score eight points along with Marsten Salisbury, Evan Peterson and Quentin Wheeler.
Salisbury pulled down nine rebounds along with six assists and five steals. Varsho recorded four steals.
No individual stats were found for Amery online.
Amery is now 0-5 overall.
B-W 59, Amery 33
The Blackhawks raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead and coasted to the victory Dec. 14.
Ten Baldwin-Woodville players scored led by Collin Fritts’ 13 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds. Keegan Ofstie and Eli Coenen scored 11 points each. Coenen also registered five rebounds. Cam Thompson also scored eight points.
No individual stats were found for Amery online.
