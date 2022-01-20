Those associated with the Amery boys basketball program were in a celebratory mood Jan. 13 as the Warriors picked up its second win of the season, a 51-30 victory over Luck.
“We typically do not have a size advantage, but we did versus Luck and were able to capitalize on that with points in the paint,” explained Amery coach Jason Sargent.
Dayton White led the way, going 8-for-11 from two point range for a season-high 18 points. Lane Frederick added 14, while Michael Lepak tossed in nine. Carter Wollan also connected on two three-pointers for six points.
“We were able to use some high/low action to attack them inside,” Sargent said.
Both White and Lepak pulled down eight rebounds, while Frederick had six. White also dished out four assists.
The Warriors have a tough week upcoming facing the top two teams in the conference in Prescott and St. Croix Central.
“We will need to do a great job of boxing out and getting a hand in their shooter’s faces,” Sargent concluded.
Amery improved to 2-8 overall with the win.
Osceola 64, Amery 21
Only three Warriors scored as Osceola dominated play to win the Jan. 11 conference matchup.
Carter Wollan led the Warriors with 10 points. Lane Frederick posted eight, while Charlie Flanum scored three.
Flanum pulled down five rebounds, while Dayton White and Michael Lepak had four each. The Warriors struggled from three-point range, finishing 1-for-10.
Osceola, meanwhile, was 8-for-14 from three-point range.
Garrett Slater scored a game-high 15 points for the Chieftains. Brayden Bradway and Luke Haase tallied eight points each. Cade Rysdam, Tyler Ulrich and Dylan Salewski scored seven points each. Ulrich had 11 rebounds.
