Any hopes of Amery earning the Middle Border Conference boys hockey title were eliminated Feb. 1 as Baldwin-Woodville snapped a five-game losing streak to the Warriors and won 5-1.
“This was the first game all year where I really felt like we were outplayed and didn’t have a chance,” said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “Our effort was lacking and Baldwin really took it to us.”
Amery didn’t score its first goal until 84 seconds were left in the game as Max Mike scored with the assists by Simon Panek and Blu Anderson.
“We began to play better in the second period,” Henningsgard continued. “Trailing 3-0 at intermission, we discussed how important the next goal was.
“Baldwin came out and picked that up three minutes into the third which was really a backbreaker. We didn’t have an answer for their intensity all night.”
B-W outshot Amery 33-32 as both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play. Avery Starzecki stopped 28 Hawks shots.
The Warriors are now 1-3 in their last four conference games and 5-4 overall. They host the Northwest Icemen (Barron) in the conference and regular season finale 7 p.m., Feb. 10. B-W is now 17-3-1 overall.
“The last few years we have played Baldwin-Woodville really tough,” Henningsgard said. “Tonight, we weren’t ready to go which is pretty surprising for a team with talent like this.”
Amery 8, Stoughton 1
The Warriors put the game away with five goals in the second period to earn the Feb. 4 win.
“It was Senior Night and they came to play,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Of our eight goals, five were scored by seniors. I know that was fun for all of them on their big night.
“With all of our injuries and sickness, we have really tinkered with our power play. We think we have it figured out heading into the playoffs, so scoring two goals with the man advantage was nice.”
Seven different Warriors scored goals led by Austin Holmberg’s two. Justin Walter, Blu Anderson, Cayden Meyer, Danny Tylee, Forrest Alton and Reece Atkins had one goal each.
“We scored five times in four minutes in the middle of the second,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We have really been stressing taking away the goalie’s eyes and three of those goals were just that with nice screens in front of the net.”
Earning assists were Vincent Greene (three), Anderson and William Jensen (two), Walter, Fredrik Henningsgaard and Atkins (one each).
Amery outshout Stoughton 54-12 including 23-5 in the first period. Avery Starzecki stopped 11 shots
“We still haven’t been able to play with our full squad since before Christmas,” Tim Henningsgard said. “It looks like we will be healthy for next Thursday and able to get ready for a playoff run.”
Amery is now 15-7 overall.
Warriors seeded third
The Amery boys hockey team earned a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Division 2 sectionals.
The Warriors host No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, in the first round. If they win, they’ll play the winner of No. 2 New Richmond/No. 7 Frederic Feb. 22.
The sectional final is 7 p.m., Feb. 25 at the Amery Ice Arena. In the other half of the bracket is No. 1 Rice Lake, No. 4 Hayward and No. 5 Medford.
The Division 2 State Tournament is March 3 and 5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The semifinals is March 3 and championship is March 5.
