The Rice Lake boys hockey team has knocked Amery out of the playoffs two of the last three seasons and are also the defending Division 2 State Champions.
That’s why this was more than a regular December nonconference game.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:35 pm
Amery responded and dominated play, winning 6-2.
“It had been a while since we beat Rice Lake,” Amery assistant coach Matt Humpal said. “It isn’t often you get a chance to beat a team like that.”
Humpal explained Rice Lake played six forwards and three defensemen.
“We knew we could wear them down with our depth,” he continued. “Come the second period, we were very fresh, and you could see their tired legs.
“We dominated possession of the puck and zone time. Rice Lake really packed it in, in front of the net. We struggled to get shots through to the net but did capitalize when we did.”
Fredrik Henningsgard scored the game’s first goal on the power play in the first period.
Cayden Meyer then scored two goals in the second period giving Amery a 3-0 lead.
“He had bene sick throughout the week but toughed it out and played an outstanding game,” Humpal said. “I was really proud of his effort throughout.”
Rice Lake scored its first goal 17 seconds after Meyer’s second goal, but Amery quashed its momentum as Vincent Greene went coast-to-coast, making the score 4-1 with under two minutes left in the period.
Taylor Gariepy made the score 5-1 at the 2 minute, 32 second mark of the third period. Rice Lake then scored its second goal at the 4:50 mark, but Henningsgard scored his second goal 20 seconds later.
“It was nice to get momentum back on our side after they scored those goals,” Humpal continued.
Avery Starzecki stopped 16 shots to earn the win.
Amery improved to 4-1 with the win. Rice Lake fell to 1-3.
Amery 5, Hayward 1
The Warriors scored two goals within the final three minutes of the first period, keying its Dec. 6 conference opening win.
“At the end of the first period, we sent Vinny Greene, Cayden Meyer and Fredrik Henningsgard out for the final minute,” Amery head coach Tim Henningsgard said. “They dominated their shift and Cayden scored with 20 seconds left to make it 2-0. It was early but that was a backbreaker for Hayward.”
Amery outshot Hayward 37-20 as five different Warriors each scored a goal.
“We did a nice job limiting their chances to score,” Tim Henningsgard said. “My guess is they didn’t have more than a handful of quality scoring chances the entire game.”
Jacob Maxon scored the game’s first goal with the assists by Blu Anderson and William Jensen Greene and Fredrik Henningsgard then assisted on Meyer’s goal.
Taylor Gariepy scored Amery’s third goal unassisted in the second period, making the score 3-1.
The Warriors put the game away with two goals in the third period. Daniel Koch scored with the assists by William Jensen and Danny Tylee. Fredrik Henningsgard then scored Amery’s lone power play goal with Tylee and Anderson on the assists.
“They did a great job of blocking shots,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “They knew they would have to help their goalie out and they gave up the body to keep us off the board. We need to do a better job of getting pucks to the net as we move along.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 19 shots to earn the win.
