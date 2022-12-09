The Lakeland boys hockey team was an entrant in the Division 2 State Tournament last year and carried an undefeated record into the Dec. 3 game against Amery.
On top of that, Lakeland had just beaten Baldwin-Woodville the night before.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 6:30 pm
Those factors didn’t matter to Amery as the Warriors blanked the Thunderbirds 7-0.
“We really wanted to get off to a fast start and all three lines dominated in their first shift,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “I don’t think we were in our defensive zone until six minutes into the game.
“Our first three goals came from all three lines. If we can continue to get production from all three lines, it will be very difficult for our opponents to match up with us.”
Jasic Manning started the scoring with an even strength goal at the 4 minute, 15 second mark of the first period. Vincent Greene and Kruse Yuhas. Less than four minutes later, Cayden Meyer scored to make it 2-0 with Danny Tylee and Fredrik Henningsgard.
Jacob Maxon closed out the first period scoring with another even strength goal. Blu Anderson and Taylor Gariepy were on the assists.
“Beating them the way we did was pretty surprising,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “This was their third game in three days so I am sure they will still be right there at the end of the season.”
Danny Tylee scored the lone power play goal to start the second period.
“It was a maximum effort from the whole line,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Blu Anderson and Cayden Meyer dug it out of the corner. Frederik Henningsgard found William Jensen at the point and Danny Tylee tipped it in. Truly a team goal.”
Vincent Greene tallied the next two goals, while Elliott Greene scored the final goal in the third period.
“Vincent is very dangerous every time he has the puck in the scoring areas,” Tim Henningsgard concluded.
The Warriors (2-1 overall) outshot Lakeland 34-7, including 14-1 in the third period. Avery Starzecki stopped seven shots to earn the shutout.
The win was Tim Henningsgard’s 250th as Amery’s coach.
