The Amery boys golf team clinched its sixth state berth in school history after winning the Division 2 Antigo Sectional May 31.
The Warriors shot a 331 to take home the sectional title. Antigo was second at 334. Those two teams advanced to the State Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Northwestern was third at 335. Medford and McDonell Catholic/Regis tied for fourth a 336.
Amery’s Blu Anderson was the section medalist with a 73, edging Northwestern’s Trent Meyer by a shot. Aaron Mork was third at a 79. Leif Anderson carded an 88. Vincent Greene posted an 91. Trevor Hinz rounded out the Amery scoring with a 95.
