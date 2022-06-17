The Amery boys golf team finished eighth at the Division 2 State Meet June 6-7 at the Blackwolf Run – Meadow Valley Course in Kohler. The Warriors shot a 344 on Day One and a 345 in the second day for a total of 689.
Edgewood Sacred Heart took the team title with a 625. Xavier was second with a 635 and Winnecone took third with a 645. Antigo, who was the section runner-up to Amery was seventh at 686. Winston Knoblock of WInnecone was the medalist shooting a 72 and 75 over the two-day tournament. He defeated Antigo’s Joe Volpentesta by two shots. Berlin’s Tyler Johnson took third at 150. Northwestern’s Trent Meyer and Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Alwang Deang were fourth.
Blu Anderson was the top Warrior finisher as he finished in a three-way tie for 19th at 163. He shot a 78 and an 85 over the two days. Vincent Greene carded a 90-84, placing him in a two-way tie for 36th. Trevor Hinz and Aaron Mork each shot an 88 over the two days, finishing in a five-way tie for 38th.
Leif Anderson rounded out the Warrior scoring as he went 96-90, earning him 51st.
The good news for the Warriors is all five golfers will return next year.
