The Ellsworth boys basketball team handed Amery an 81-41 defeat Feb. 4.
Spencer Schultz led the Panthers with 24 points along with four rebounds and four assists. Jack Janke posted 16 points and nine rebounds. Carson Nugent added nine points and four assists. Seven other Panthers scored.
Ellsworth shot 50.8% from the field., including 15-for-31 from three-point range.
The Panthers improved to 4-7 in the conference and 5-10 overall. Amery fell to 0-11 and 2-15 overall.
B-W 77, Amery 46
The Blackhawks ended the first half on a 25-0 run, cruising in the second half to earn the Feb. 1 win.
Cam Thompson led three B-W players in double figures with 18 points and three rebounds. Eli Coenen tossed in 16, while Sean Van Someren added 12 points and three assists.
Four more players scored between six and eight points for B-W.
B-W shot 32-for-52 (61.5%) from the field and nearly 50% from three-point range. They had more assists (28) than rebounds (22).
Carter Wollan led Amery with 25 points, while Dayton White added 10. Jens Lindquist posted five.
