They say the first win of the season is always the hardest.
The Amery boys basketball team can attest to that.
The Warriors came back from a seven-point deficit with under two minutes remaining to force overtime against Boyceville Dec. 21. In overtime, the Warriors held on for the 50-48 win.
As Boyceville held the 45-38 lead, Amery responded quickly as Charles Flanum scored a two-pointer. Amery then forced a Bulldog turnover. Isaac Helbig was fouled and made two free throws with 52.5 seconds remaining, making it a one-possession game.
Boyceville missed the front end of a one-and-one with 21 seconds remaining. Jens Lindquist then calmly sank a three-pointer with 10 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
The Warriors used points from Carter Nielsen, Lindquist and Michael Lepak in the extra session to clinch the win.
No individual stats were available before this issue of the Free Press went to the press.
Amery improved to 1-5 with the win. Boyceville fell to 1-6.
