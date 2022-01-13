The Amery boys basketball scored a season high 65 points against Grantsburg Jan. 6.
The problem is the Pirates scored 74.
Carson Knutson led three Grantsburg players in double figures with 28 points. He added six assists and five steals. Zach Rombach added 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Zach Miller posted 12 points and four rebounds.
No individual stats were found for Amery online.
Two days earlier, Amery traveled to Ellsworth and fell 38-34.
Lance Gipford led the Panthers with 10 points. Carson Nugent, Spencer Schultz and Urban Broadway scored six points each.
No individual stats were found for Amery online.
Amery is now 0-5 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
