The Amery baseball team earned its second and third wins of the season last week thanks to a doubleheader sweep over Somerset May 5.
In game one, the Warriors prevailed 4-3 thanks to a Stuart Hellie home run. He also finished with two RBI, while Aaron Gilbertson had one.
Tyler Jackson scored twice, while Hellie and Kale Hopke had a run.
Hopke started and pitched five innings, striking out 12 and walking four. He gave up only one run which was unearned. Austin Schleusner relieved Hopke and struck out two over the last two innings to earn the win.
The second game was more of a slugfest as the Warriors pounded out 16 runs on 16 hits to win 16-14.
Jackson and Kale Hopke had three hits to lead the hitting attack. Gilbertson, Dayton White, William Jensen and Koy Hopke had two hits each. Jensen had four RBI, Kale Hopke had three. Koy Hopke and White had two RBI each.
White scored three runs, while Schleusner, Gilbertson, Jackson, Koy Hopke and Jensen also scored twice. Amery also stole four bases.
Hellie pitched three innings to earn the win.,
Baldwin-Woodville defeated Amery 13-5 May 3 while starting the week with a 2-1 loss over Prescott May 2.
Kale Hopke finished 2-for-3 to lead Amery against Prescott while Hellie and Max Mike had one hit each. Hellie scored a run.
