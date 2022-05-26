The Ellsworth baseball team won 3-2 over Amery May 20.
How they got there was an unconventional way.
The Panthers won the game scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. They finished the game with no hits but took advantage of three Amery errors.
Kale Hopke started for Amery and pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out 12 Ellsworth batters.
Max Mike had two hits for Amery, while Dayton White and Will Jensen finished with one each. Jensen and Hopke had the RBI for Amery.
Urban Broadway struck out eight over seven innings to earn the win.
Amery is now 3-10 in the conference and 3-14 overall.
Altoona 27, Amery 3
The MBC-leading Rails finished with 13 hits to rout Amery in the May 17 game.
Kellen Smith had three hits for Altoona, while Ben Kuenkel had two hits. Bennett Stoke and Kuenkel finished with three RBI each.
Altoona also took advantage of seven Amery errors as only eight of the 27 runs scored were earned. Five Amery pitchers also combined for 11 walks.
Stuart Hellie, Tyler Jackson, Kale Hopke and Logan Osero had a hit each for Amery, while Jackson scored both runs.
