The Amery baseball team managed only three hits as Osceola defeated the Warriors 5-0 May 13.
Dayton White went 2-for-4, while Koy Hopke had the other hit. Kale Hopke, Max Mike and Koy Hopke drew walks as Mike was hit by a pitch.
Amery also hurt itself in the field as it committed six errors.
Kale Hopke started and pitched four innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Out of the three runs he gave up, none wee earned.
Charlie Tronrud and Jacob Sedivy had RBI for Osceola as Lucas Sedivy and Lucas Severson scored two runs.
Earlier in the week, Prescott handed Amery a 13-3 loss May 10.
The Warriors are now 3-8 in the conference and 3-12 overall.
